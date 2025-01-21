Going to Extremes with Mark Jenkins

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Going to Extremes - Stories of Adventure with Mark Jenkins
Join us Saturday and Sunday at 9:35 am during NPR's Weekend Edition
Hosted by Mark Jenkins

As a foreign correspondent for the past 30 years, Mark Jenkins has explored the most remote, difficult, and dangerous places on the planet. He will do whatever it takes to get the story. On assignment in Afghanistan, he was arrested by the Tajik KGB and interrogated for a week. On assignment in Burma, he was arrested by the military junta multiple times. On assignment in eastern Congo, he was captured by the murderous Hutu guerillas. Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, says “Mark Jenkins purposefully goes out and taunts the gods. How he gets away with it is probably why he’s had 30 to 40 arrests---and no convictions.”

