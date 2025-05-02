UW's international students are fearful amid visa uncertainty

The University of Wyoming (UW) has more than 600 international students this semester. But many of those students say they fear for their ability to stay.

The federal government started deleting student visa records in March without notifying universities, before abruptly reinstating those records in April. Six UW students were affected.

Several international students who were approached for this story said they were afraid to speak about their visa status or about the current administration, fearing it could make them a target.

Abdalrahim Abuwarda is a Ph.D. candidate enrolled in UW's English Department under a J-1 visa. Abuwarda, a Palestinian, earned his master's at UW through the Fulbright Program.

He was not one of the six UW students who saw their visa status threatened, but Abuwarda said he's worried the feds could target anyone's visa. That's especially troubling for Abuwarda, because a visa revocation could force him, his wife and their three young children out of the country and back to war-torn Gaza.

"It's like a constant fear for me and my wife," he said. "Every single day we think of that."

Abuwarda's wife is pursuing a master's. He said his children have adjusted to American life and are much healthier than they were living in Gaza, where access to clean water is limited and access to education was non-existent. Abuwarda said their visas give his family a chance at a better life.

"Wyoming is our home, the U.S. is our home now," he said. "So imagine, after this kind of stability, going back to zero."