Feds restore visa records for six UW students

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming confirmed six of its students saw their visa records restored April 25. Recent federal action had threatened their ability to live and study in the United States.

The UW students are among the hundreds of international students nationwide the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) removed from its records in March before abruptly restoring them last week.

Federal officials maintain that no visas were revoked and that the recent reversal does not reinstate them. But student records were removed from DHS's Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which maintains visa records.

"We have not reversed course on a single visa revocation," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an emailed statement. "What we did is restore SEVIS access for people who had not had their visa revoked."

In the past, UW staff updated SEVIS when they learned a student's visa had been revoked. Under the Trump administration, DHS is now making the changes to SEVIS records.

UW officials say they aren't being notified about changes to students' visa records and only learn about students being removed from SEVIS by continually refreshing the webpage . When the university's International Students and Scholars office learns of a revocation or removal, it contacts impacted students directly. The office declined an interview.

Both ICE and DHS declined to answer questions about why the six UW student visas were removed from SEVIS.

UW’s spokesperson asked to hold off on an interview until things "settle out a bit," calling the situation fluid.

The New York Times reports students who saw their visa records restored April 25 could still see their legal status terminated in the future.

UW has more than 600 international students enrolled this semester. The majority are graduate students seeking advanced degrees.

The Office of Global Engagement, which oversees international recruitment efforts, declined an interview.