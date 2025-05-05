Teton Science School grapples with AmeriCorps cuts

Teton Science School (TSS) and other Jackson nonprofits are facing staffing uncertainty after a sweeping cut to AmeriCorps grants by the Trump administration.

The move eliminated nearly $400 million in funding for the federal volunteer agency, prompting at least two dozen states to sue the administration. Wyoming is not among them, but is one of a few states that has reported its entire portfolio cut.

In Teton County, around 50 AmeriCorps volunteers serve annually through the science school. They teach environmental education to the roughly 10,000 children who come through the school each year for its Mountain Academy and seasonal camps.

Wayne Turner, TSS executive director, said he learned earlier this week from ServeWyoming, the state’s volunteerism hub, that the AmeriCorps funding had been terminated.

“It came as a shock,” Turner said. “We’re surprised, we’re sad about the situation because it does deeply impact, particularly the coming summer, where we had anticipated having 15 AmeriCorps volunteers.”

The 15 volunteers make up just under 40% of the education staff TSS has at one time, Turner said.

He has not yet called off summer volunteers, however.

“That is something we are not thinking of,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to be creative.”

Since 2009, more than 500 AmeriCorps members have served at the science school while being provided room and board. Volunteers teach environmental science and outdoor skills. Others help read to kids at the Teton Literacy Center or run art and recreation programs.

Since 2022, an AmeriCorps volunteer has guided curriculum and art classes every week in the summer and every other week during the school year for the Art Association of Jackson Hole.

Amy Goicoechea, director of development and education, said the AmeriCorps employee functions as a “full-time employee to supplement our really lean youth education department.”

The school is exploring alternatives.

“We’re still trying to absorb the impact of this decision and trying to understand what we do,” Turner said. “That’s why we’re trying to be creative. I want to find the lemonade within this bucket of lemons.”

Following Turner’s lead, the Art Association is still trying to fill the “youth summer instructor” position, advertised now on its website without the AmeriCorps affiliation.

If they don’t find a candidate this way, Goicoechea said, summer class will continue.

“We’ll do it,” she said, “but it will be more difficult.”