© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Wyoming first lady’s hunger initiative plans for the future

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
Two women, one with red hair in a bun on the left and First Lady Jennie Gordon on the right, smile while holding boxes of waffle fries. In the background, other people move boxes of food at a mobile food pantry.
Trista Ostrom
/
State of Wyoming
First Lady Jennie Gordon's signature program, The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, has taken steps to become an independent nonprofit after her husband leaves office.

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon plans to continue working on her signature program, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, after her husband leaves the governor’s office.

The food security program provides grants to feed people in Wyoming communities and helps get locally grown fruits, veggies and beef into the bellies of Wyomingites.

“ I think our food security network is in tatters, frankly, in the entire United States,” Gordon said. “I think that there's been a lot of changes, with the Big Beautiful Bill that happened, that has caused states to take on more of the administrative fees for the SNAP benefits.”

Gordon expects more Wyomingites will get kicked off SNAP benefits in the next year due to work requirements.

She said the focus of the Hunger Initiative will now be on educating lawmakers that nonprofits and churches don’t have the capacity to fill the gaps left by federal funding cuts and changes to SNAP.

The Wyoming Food Bank has told WPM that such cuts have led to turbulence for food distribution programs statewide. Instead of getting food from the feds, the Wyoming Food Bank is turning to donations from Walmart and other local sources. They’ve also had to cancel mobile food pantries to help make ends meet.

Gordon said the state will need to step up and help.

 ”The federal government puts in $62 million a year or so [in Wyoming] for SNAP benefits, and there really is no philanthropic organization or church that can make up that difference should that money not come into the state,” she said.

Gordon said her initiative is no longer part of the Governor’s Residence Foundation but is now its own entity. They recently hired a regional director, reconfigured the board and are now in search of an executive director.

“I think policy is going to be so important, getting our legislators to recognize and understand that we have a need in this state, and it has only grown since 2020, which we thought was the epitome of food insecurity in our state. But it really has increased dramatically since then,” Gordon said.

According to the food security advocacy group Feeding America, Wyoming now has 94,440 people going hungry, about 16% of the state’s population.
Tags
Economy food bankFood PantryFood Issuesfood insecurityHungerWyoming Hunger InitiativeJennie Gordon
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
Related Stories