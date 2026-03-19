Yellowstone inched closer to record number of visitors in 2025

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park saw 4.76 million visitors in 2025 . That’s a little more than the number of visitors that showed up in the year before. But it doesn’t beat the record-breaking number of visitors back in 2021 of 4.86 million.

However, in the last three years, the number of visitors has climbed steadily.

NPS A chart shows visitor numbers to Yellowstone National Park since 2017

This year, international visitors will have to pay a $100 per person surcharge , on top of regular entrance fees, to enter 11 of the country’s most popular national parks, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Yellowstone reported that in 2024 , nearly 15% of its visitors were from outside the country, which was down from 30% six years ago.

Most roads to Yellowstone are still closed, except for the North and Northeast entrances from Gardiner and Cooke City. The West Entrance from West Yellowstone opens on April 17, depending on the weather. The South and East Entrances in Wyoming will open in May.

