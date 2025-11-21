Wyoming Business Council says the future is nuclear

The future is nuclear, at least according to the Wyoming Business Council (WBC).

WBC launched a new community conversation series, called “Building Wyoming’s Future.”

The first webinar focused on the nuclear industry in the state.

"It really kind of shared a holistic vision for how this new energy and new advanced fuel in the new nuclear industry is going to make a difference for Wyoming," said WBC CEO Josh Dorrell.

The public webinar focused on the proposed BWX Technologies (BWXT) advanced nuclear fuel facility in Gillette and Campbell County. It highlighted how the project would serve as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and long-term opportunity across the state.

"[It] showed that it's not just one company that benefits, but it's a number of companies across the state that are already benefiting from this, and more will continue as this industry opens its doors to Wyoming," said Dorrell.

The state is considering investing in BWX Technologies in the form of $100 million through the Large Project Energy Matching Fund. BWXT would put down over $400 million. According to WBC, the project would create more than 200 jobs and long-term economic benefits like an increased tax base and a new energy export.

But not all growth is seen as positive. Critics have already sent one nuclear company away – Radiant Industries’ proposed factory for portable nuclear microreactors near Bar Nunn. It came from people’s concerns that the state could have become a nuclear dump site for the nation.

WBC said Wyoming needs to be forward-thinking.

"Are we as a state going to make sure we put things in as a state from a policy perspective that both protect the state and invite business to come?" asked Dorrell.

According to Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming, as an "all of the above" energy policy state, welcomes most energy sources under the president's "drill baby drill" push.

That’s even as Trump cancels almost $8 billion in grants for clean energy projects in 16 states.

"I think we've got to take a look at our state and the wealth that we have in the state to utilize that to secure our own future. I don't think we want to be dependent upon the federal government. We were already influenced heavily by the fact that we want to use our own wealth to determine our future," said Dorrell.

The Wyoming Energy Authority is accepting public comment on the state’s investment in BWXT until Nov. 25.

Gordon is expected to make a decision by Dec. 15.

The next community conversation from WBC will be focused on “ critical minerals beyond the rocks .”

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

