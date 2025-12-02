TerraPower inches closer to nuclear construction permit

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The nuclear power plant project in southwest Wyoming has cleared one of the last hurdles in securing a federal construction permit.

The permit is key to building out TerraPower’s project . The company, which is backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, hopes to prove out a first-of-its-kind technology in the sagebrush desert a few miles outside of Kemmerer. If successful, it promises to generate additional electricity for the region while emitting less emissions than alternative energy sources or older nuclear plant technologies.

So far, the federal government has deemed it safe, albeit in a sped up process. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) sent out a Dec. 1 press release saying staff finished the final safety evaluation for the project “a month ahead of our already accelerated schedule” as part of a Pres. Trump executive order .

In the latest update, staff found “no safety aspects that would preclude issuing the construction permit.”

The proposed technology unique to Terrapower is called Natrium. If it works as promised, the plant will be sodium cooled, which the company says is safer compared to the traditional nuclear plant cooling method of water that requires much higher pressure. Natrium also uses a new type of energy storage system, which would allow the plant to “quickly ramp up when demand peaks.”

Before the construction permit will be issued to TerraPower, NRC staff will provide its safety review to the commission in the coming weeks.

“The Commission will determine whether the staff’s review supports the findings necessary to issue the permit,” according to the press release. “Following its deliberations, the Commission will vote on whether to direct the staff to issue the permit.”

If approved, the NRC said the plant will require a separate operating license to be up and running.