$250 gas and grocery cards available for Teton County federal workers

As federal workers miss their first paycheck since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, Teton County nonprofit One22 is giving out $250 gift cards for gas and groceries.

As of Oct. 14, the organization had received 64 applications for gift cards.

“We understand that this is a really stressful time for those federal employees,” said One22 Executive Director Seadar Davis. The shutdown was prompted by an ongoing disagreement between U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans over the federal budget.

Davis estimates between 200 and 300 full-time, year-round employees work for the National Park Service, Bridger-Teton and Caribou-Targhee National Forests, the National Fish Hatchery, National Elk Refuge, Transportation Security Administration and others. Emergency responders, like forest service firefighters and park law enforcement, are currently working without pay but are still eligible to apply for the funds.

The online application asks for proof of residency and employment to qualify.

During the longest ever shutdown almost seven years ago, which lasted 35 days, the Jackson Cupboard handed out food to federal workers. One22 is taking on that work now, having also handed out $250 gift cards last year to those impacted when Teton Pass collapsed.

Davis said One22’s other services are still available, too, including help with food and rent, even car repairs.

“We know it’s not going to go a super long way, but it can really help with what they need to cover those immediate needs,” she said.

The White House is following through on threats to lay off more federal workers, moving forward with “reductions in force” or layoffs that so far have not hit the departments that employ most of Teton County’s federal workers, the Departments of Agriculture or the Interior. Those oversee the national parks and U.S. Forest Service.

Applications for the One22 gift cards are open for 10 days after the federal government reopens. As of Oct. 14, the Senate remained deadlocked with no signs of when the shutdown would end.

At this time, the cards are one-time support. But Davis said that could change and her organization is monitoring the situation closely.

“We’ll see how long this shutdown happens and if we need to open that further,” she said.