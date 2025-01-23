Gordon to host wildfire recovery forums in Sheridan, Gillette and Wheatland

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon will host public forums in Sheridan, Gillette and Wheatland on Jan. 27. The talks will focus on Gordon’s wildfire restoration and recovery proposals in this year's supplemental budget.

He’s requested $130 million for this work. But lawmakers have already cut that down to $100 million .

Gordon will share how he proposes to use that money to restore grass, hay and forage on lands damaged by last summer’s fires . This is meant to serve as additional help to existing federal, state and insurance programs.

“It is my intention to move as quickly as possible to alleviate the devastation to our Wyoming landscape and assist landowners in their recovery, which is why I have requested funding from the Wyoming State Legislature. This is a top priority,” Gordon said.

The wildfires impacted over 850,000 acres statewide. Seventy percent of that was on private or state lands. Fighting the fires fully wiped out the state’s firefighting funds.

The Jan. 27 forums are open to all: