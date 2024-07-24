June unemployment holds steady in Wyoming at 2.9%

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from May to June.

The state’s Department of Workforce Services reports Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted rate was 2.9 percent. That’s much lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

From May to June, most counties followed normal seasonal unemployment patterns, with counties like Albany, Fremont and Weston seeing slight upticks as young people ended the school year and started looking for work.

In June, the lowest county unemployment rate was in Teton County at 1.7 percent. The highest in Uinta County at 3.5 percent.

Current Employment Statistics estimates show total nonfarm employment in Wyoming increased by 1,400 from June of 2023 to June 2024.