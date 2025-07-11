Wyoming’s unemployment rate stayed the same in May at 3.3%

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonal unemployment rate held steady again at 3.3% in May. That’s .2% higher than last year, but almost a full percent below the national rate of 4.2% .

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said most county unemployment rates rose slightly in May. That’s somewhat unusual, as it’s the time of year when seasonal jobs tend to start up.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research and Planning

The department also recently released its annual report on the Wyoming workforce . It found job growth from 2023 to 2024 was largely driven by the construction industry, and some healthcare and business services jobs. Mining, including oil and gas, lost jobs.

The average annual wage in the state was about $61,500 last year.