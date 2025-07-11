© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate stayed the same in May at 3.3%

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:35 PM MDT
A map of Wyoming counties, with May 2025 seasonally adjusted unemployment rates.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research and Planning

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonal unemployment rate held steady again at 3.3% in May. That’s .2% higher than last year, but almost a full percent below the national rate of 4.2%.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said most county unemployment rates rose slightly in May. That’s somewhat unusual, as it’s the time of year when seasonal jobs tend to start up.

A large chart shows unemployment rates by Wyoming county comparing May 2025 to April 2025 and May 2024.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research and Planning

The department also recently released its annual report on the Wyoming workforce. It found job growth from 2023 to 2024 was largely driven by the construction industry, and some healthcare and business services jobs. Mining, including oil and gas, lost jobs.

The average annual wage in the state was about $61,500 last year.
Tags
Wyoming Economy unemploymentWorkforce
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content