Wyoming's unemployment rate held steady again in June at 3.3%

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again held steady in June at 3.3% .

That’s .1% higher than June last year. But much lower than the current national unemployment rate of 4.1% .

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Unemployment rates often rise in June as young people get out of school and start searching for work. Most counties saw that trend. Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen and Sweetwater counties all saw increases of more than half a percent. Meanwhile, Teton County’s rate fell in June as the summer tourist season got into full swing.

Year over year, every county’s unemployment rate rose. The state Department of Workforce Services said this suggests more people are available and looking for work compared to a year ago.