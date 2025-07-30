© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming's unemployment rate held steady again in June at 3.3%

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 30, 2025 at 9:42 AM MDT
A map of Wyoming counties, color coded by their June 2025 unemployment rate.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again held steady in June at 3.3%.

That’s .1% higher than June last year. But much lower than the current national unemployment rate of 4.1%.

A chart showing all Wyoming counties' labor force, employment and unemployment rates for June 2025, May 2025 and June 2024.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Unemployment rates often rise in June as young people get out of school and start searching for work. Most counties saw that trend. Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Fremont, Goshen and Sweetwater counties all saw increases of more than half a percent. Meanwhile, Teton County’s rate fell in June as the summer tourist season got into full swing.

Year over year, every county’s unemployment rate rose. The state Department of Workforce Services said this suggests more people are available and looking for work compared to a year ago.
