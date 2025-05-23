© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming's unemployment rate continued dropping in April

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:57 AM MDT
A chart shows labor force, employment, number of unemployed and unemployment rates by county in Wyoming.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a tick in April to 3.3%, according to the Department of Workforce Services. It’s been falling by .1% every month since January.

It’s a modest increase over its year-ago level of 3%. But still considerably lower than the national rate of 4.2%.

In April, the highest unemployment rates were found in Big Horn (3.9%), Fremont (3.6%) and Platte (3.6%) counties. Johnson County, at 2.2%, had the lowest unemployment rate. It was followed by Albany County at 2.3% and Crook County at 2.4%.

Unemployment rates tend to drop in summer months as seasonal jobs in construction, and professional and business services, pick up.

Niobrara, Sublette, Park and Crook counties saw the biggest decreases from March. But Teton County’s rate rose half a percent in April as the ski season ended.

Year over year, most counties remained fairly stable.

Federal estimates show Wyoming added 4,900 non-farm jobs over April 2024.
Wyoming Economy unemploymentWyoming Department of Workforce Servicesjobs
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

