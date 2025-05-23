Wyoming’s unemployment rate continued dropping in April

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a tick in April to 3.3%, according to the Department of Workforce Services . It’s been falling by .1% every month since January.

It’s a modest increase over its year-ago level of 3%. But still considerably lower than the national rate of 4.2%.

In April, the highest unemployment rates were found in Big Horn (3.9%), Fremont (3.6%) and Platte (3.6%) counties. Johnson County, at 2.2%, had the lowest unemployment rate. It was followed by Albany County at 2.3% and Crook County at 2.4%.

Unemployment rates tend to drop in summer months as seasonal jobs in construction, and professional and business services, pick up.

Niobrara, Sublette, Park and Crook counties saw the biggest decreases from March. But Teton County’s rate rose half a percent in April as the ski season ended.

Year over year, most counties remained fairly stable.

Federal estimates show Wyoming added 4,900 non-farm jobs over April 2024.