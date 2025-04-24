© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell a tick in March to 3.4%

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
A chart shows Wyoming's labor force size, employment and unemployment by county for March 2025.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a tick in March from 3.5% to 3.4%.

The state’s rate is higher than this time last year by about half a percent, but still trails the national rate of 4.2%.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says most counties didn’t see much change from February to March. Unemployment fell in 13 counties, including Niobrara, Platte and Park. Teton, Albany and Johnson counties reported the lowest unemployment rates in March at about 3% or under.

Compared to last year, jobless rates are up in 17 counties, down in four and holding steady in Lincoln and Teton counties.
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

