Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell a tick in March to 3.4%

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a tick in March from 3.5% to 3.4%.

The state’s rate is higher than this time last year by about half a percent, but still trails the national rate of 4.2% .

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says most counties didn’t see much change from February to March. Unemployment fell in 13 counties, including Niobrara, Platte and Park. Teton, Albany and Johnson counties reported the lowest unemployment rates in March at about 3% or under.

Compared to last year, jobless rates are up in 17 counties, down in four and holding steady in Lincoln and Teton counties.