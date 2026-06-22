Gordon orders flags to half-staff for victims of Fremont County crash

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two young people were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Riverton last Wednesday. Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff in Fremont County and at the state capital on June 23 and 24 for their funerals.

Taylee Dresser and Gregory Trosper, Jr. were in their early twenties and came from families with deep ties to tribal government on the Wind River Reservation.

Dresser was the daughter of Northern Arapaho Business Council member Sami Dresser. She worked in finance for the tribe and was a talented hoop dancer and jingle dress dancer.

Dresser was part of the 2025 documentary “Generation Warrior,” which followed a group of young people from the Wind River Reservation for four years as they navigated the ups and downs of early adulthood. She was also a featured dancer in the 2022 documentary “Who She Is,” which shines a light on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Crisis through the stories of four women.

Trosper was the nephew of Northern Arapaho Business Council co-chair Kimberly Harjo. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and worked in food distribution for the tribe.

“Wyoming mourns with the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes at this senseless and terrible loss,” wrote Gordon in a post on Facebook. “We send our prayers to the families of Taylee and Gregory and to all who knew and loved them.”