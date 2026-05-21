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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Beartooth Highway opening delayed due to winter storm

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:20 PM MDT
May 21, 2026 - Plowing West Summit of Beartooth Highway
Brian Batzloff
/
NPS
May 21, 2026 - Plowing West Summit of Beartooth Highway

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The opening of a section of the iconic Beartooth Highway on the eastern side of Yellowstone National Park is delayed due to a winter storm.

The stretch of the highway, also called U.S. 212, from Chief Joseph Scenic Byway to the Montana state line will open on May 23, conditions permitting.

It was originally supposed to open on May 22.

Road crews are clearing heavy snowdrifts from across the road. They’ll continue to monitor weather and open it as soon as it is practical and safe for travel.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions, have flexible travel plans and watch for quickly changing weather conditions. Once the highway is open, temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

Check for road status updates on the websites of the

Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation.
Tags
Transportation highwaysBeartooth MountainssnowYellowstone National Park
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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