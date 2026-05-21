Beartooth Highway opening delayed due to winter storm

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The opening of a section of the iconic Beartooth Highway on the eastern side of Yellowstone National Park is delayed due to a winter storm.

The stretch of the highway, also called U.S. 212, from Chief Joseph Scenic Byway to the Montana state line will open on May 23, conditions permitting.

It was originally supposed to open on May 22.

Road crews are clearing heavy snowdrifts from across the road. They’ll continue to monitor weather and open it as soon as it is practical and safe for travel.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions, have flexible travel plans and watch for quickly changing weather conditions. Once the highway is open, temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

Check for road status updates on the websites of the