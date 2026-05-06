As boating season gears up, managers ask for help with invasive species

Yellowstone National Park and other water managers are reminding boaters and anglers to clean, drain and dry all watercraft, trailers and equipment prior to launching to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) into Wyoming's waters.

Highly invasive zebra and quagga mussels have recently been found in waterways within a day’s drive of Yellowstone National Park, and in previous years, boat inspectors have prevented contaminated boats from entering the park.

Once introduced, there is no way to remove the mussels from a waterway. They disrupt the ecosystem and could harm native Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which the park has been working to restore for decades .

To prevent spreading AIS, boaters are required to clean, drain and dry prior to entering the park. To do that, use high pressure water above 120 degrees Fahrenheit to clean all boats, anchors, boots and equipment. Drain all water and leave the plugs out. Then, dry all compartments and equipment in the sun. For sailboats and motorized boats without an outboard motor, there is a required 30-day dry time before entering the park.

Boats previously contaminated by mussels are banned from the park. Felt-soled footwear is also banned because it can carry microscopic organisms even after cleaning.

Yellowstone’s boating season runs May 23 through Oct. 31.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has similar requirements .

Any boats brought into Wyoming between March 1 and Nov. 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection before launching. A boat that’s been in zebra or quagga infested water in the past 30 days must also be inspected. Authorized inspection stations are located throughout the state and near state borders.