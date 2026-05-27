Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 27

Buffalo High School track and field athletes have had a run of good showings. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the girls team scored their fourth 3A East Regional championship in a row. The boys defended their conference title, too, walking away with their second in a row.

Two Jackson high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholars. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Georgiana Mueller and Xander Vanier were selected out of 15,000 students nationwide for the scholarship. They had to score high enough on the PSAT just to become a semifinalist, then meet other academic standards and requirements to earn the scholarship.

A Sheridan College cowboy has been named the best saddle bronc rider in the region. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports Jake Schlattmann just became the Central Rocky Mountain Region champion in the sport. Though he’s been riding for the college for the last three years, this earned him his first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the third best state for military retirees. It ranked highly thanks to the number of VA health facilities per number of veterans and the low level of veteran homelessness in the state.