First Yellowstone grizzly attack in months leaves hikers injured

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

One or more grizzly bears injured a pair of hikers in Yellowstone National Park on Monday afternoon. It’s the first attack since September 2025. The park is yet to release information on the extent of the injuries or the conditions of the hikers. The last reported bear-related human Yellowstone fatality was in 2015.

The May 5 incident took place on the Mystic Falls Trail near the Old Faithful Geyser. Yellowstone emergency services personnel responded to the scene.

While an investigation is pending, the park has closed the area north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook. That includes the Fairy Falls trail north of the overlook and nearby fishing areas on the Firehole River.

With grizzly season upon the region, the park urges the public to stay 100 yards away from bears, hike in groups and make noise, carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Fresh tracks, scat and feeding sites, such as torn up logs and ripped-open ant hills could indicate a bear is nearby, according to the park. Hikers are also discouraged from running from bears or hiking at dawn, dusk or night, when bears are more active.

Visitors can stay up to date by checking the park’s backcountry condition’s website.