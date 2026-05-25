In West Texas, an unlikely alliance stands against extending the border wall

Plans for a border wall in the Big Bend area of Texas have been met with immediate and surprisingly bi-partisan backlash. And while the Trump administration is now seemingly reversing course on its plans to construct physical barriers in some parts of the region –including a national and state park– it's still moving forward with over 170 miles of border barrier that stretches across farmland and tiny border communities. This part of the state sees some of lowest numbers of people illegally crossing the border and local residents say the plans for a physical barrier don't make sense in a place where rugged lands and towering canyons already provided a barrier. The proposed walls would cut through an area that's believed to the oldest continually cultivated farmland in the state, it would sever one local rancher from her family's cemetery, and would upend the livelihoods of ranchers further up the stream.

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