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Historic horse racing machines steadily increases returns to Wyoming localities and the public

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:06 PM MDT
A jockey throws a whip, smiling, as another man wrangles a horse.
Jordan Uplinger
/
Wyoming Public Media

Wyomingites and travelers who played historic horse racing (HHR) machines last year received over $2 billion dollars in payouts, according to an annual report by the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

Cities and counties saw about $24.9 million in revenue from HHR machines. Laramie County raked in the most cash, nearly $4 million, and the city of Cheyenne received roughly $3.6 million. Natrona, Sweetwater and Campbell counties trailed behind Laramie, respectively.

Charts comparing 2025’s totals to 2022 show the rapidly expanding reach of the industry. HHR machines have been approved for operation at 46 locations in the state, and their payouts have increased nearly doubled in the last four years.

Gross gaming revenue from online sports wagering increased about $13 million and revenue from skill based amusement games jumped from roughly $95 million to $134 million.

The report also notes about $2.8 million was disbursed to Wyoming’s School Foundation Program Account last year.

HHR machines allow players at off-track betting locations to place money on races broadcast sometime in the past, of which there are too many to mathematically guess. HHR had a revival in the early 2000s when lawmakers were told by members of the industry that it could bring in massive revenue for the state. It helped kickstart Wyoming’s live horse racing industry as well, which saw roughly $53,000 returned to the state and nearly $3 million paid out to betters.

In the report, Director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission Nicholas Larramendy said that this was a year of "continued growth.”

The commission has approved 72 live horse racing days this year, up from 54 the previous year.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
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Politics & Government sports bettingelectronic wagering deviceshorse racing machines
Jordan Uplinger
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Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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