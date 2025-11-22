Josh Allen’s jersey number becomes the first in UW Football history to be retired

The University of Wyoming’s (UW) former quarterback, Josh Allen, returned to War Memorial Stadium this weekend for a historic jersey retirement ceremony.

Allen played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 . A broken collarbone took him out of play early on in his first season with the Pokes, but he was back in action in 2016 as Wyoming’s starter.

Over the next two years, he built a loyal following with his dynamic and effective play style. He led the Pokes to back-to-back bowl games, winning the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and brought a 2016 Mountain West Championship bid.

Allen was the seventh overall pick when he was drafted to the Buffalo Bills in 2018, where his star continued to rise. He was voted NFL League MVP for the 2024 season.

At UW and for the Bills, Allen has donned the same now iconic number. Fans sport it at any given UW game, but this weekend’s home game was a sea of 17s in brown and gold for the Cowboys, red and blue for the Bills, or split down the middle to rep both teams.

1 of 3 — Western Thunder Marching Band Josh Allen Jersey Retirement Ceremony 2025 The Western Thunder Marching Band formed the number 17 during Josh Allen's jersey retirement ceremony. Ivy Engel / Wyoming Public Media 2 of 3 — Western Thunder Marching Band Buffalo Bills Bison Josh Allen Jersey Retirement Ceremony 2025 After Josh Allen's jersey retirement ceremony, the Western Thunder Marching Band formed the logo of the Buffalo Bills, which is Allen's current NFL team. Ivy Engel / Wyoming Public Media 3 of 3 — #17 Josh Allen War Memorial Stadium "#17 Josh Allen" was unveiled during his jersey retirement ceremony. Ivy Engel / Wyoming Public Media

During halftime, Allen stepped onto Jonah Field again to make history. The band marched to form the number 17 behind him. Allen was joined by his now-retired collegiate coach, Craig Bohl and his parents, Joel and Lavonne.

The university officially retired his number in front of a rowdy, sold-out crowd. He becomes the third ever Cowboy to have a jersey retired. Allen joins men's basketball players Fennis Dembo and Kenny Sailors.

Allen received a framed #17 UW jersey, and a huge “#17 Josh Allen” stamped on the west side of the stadium was revealed.

“There’s so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here, I love you guys,” Allen said to start a short speech. “Coach Bohl, coach [Brent Vigen], the people that believed in me. The fans and the support here in Wyoming. I'm so honored and blessed to represent this university and this beautiful state. I love you guys. Thank you. God bless. Go Pokes!” he concluded, before adding, “And it will always suck to be a CSU Ram!”

The crowd went wild.