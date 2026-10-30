Young voters share their opinions, data center growing pains, and more...
Stories
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Supporters say doulas could help bridge care gaps. They aren’t medically trained, but they provide emotional support and information before, during and after childbirth.
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The University of Wyoming held a first of its kind question and answer with midterm candidates just a week ahead of the general election. Students who attended the event described reversing brain drain as an important way to keep young people in the state.
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In Wyoming’s Beartooth Mountains, scientists are studying ice that has survived for thousands of years — and what could help some patches persist as the climate warms.
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NPR’s congressional correspondent came to Wyoming to understand why the Democratic Party’s candidate for U.S. House is running.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, about 70% of Wyomingites oppose large scale data centers. We talk with some about their concerns and learn more about how regulations can be improved. Some states are making birth and postpartum doulas more accessible, but Wyoming's not on board yet. And we chat with a group advocating to make life easier for people with blindness and impaired vision. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1