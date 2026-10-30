Young voters share their opinions, data center growing pains, and more...

Today on the show, about 70% of Wyomingites oppose large scale data centers. We talk with some about their concerns and learn more about how regulations can be improved. Some states are making birth and postpartum doulas more accessible, but Wyoming's not on board yet. And we chat with a group advocating to make life easier for people with blindness and impaired vision. Those stories and more.

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