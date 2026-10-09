A Job Corps revival, an unusual pet insurance claim, and more
Stories
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The Trump administration tried to shut down campuses last year. Courts kept them open, but enrollment plummeted. Now, it’s on the rise again.
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A Reno dog has been nominated for Nationwide's Hambone award. It recognizes the most unusual pet insurance claim of the year.
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A recently unveiled home for aerial firefighting resources in Casper is one of several moves to strengthen fire response, as nationwide changes to a more aggressive approach to fires may mean less land burned but bigger future fires.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, a new airbase in Casper will house wildfire fighting choppers, planes and firefighters. A beloved fur baby from the Rockies won a competition for the oddest pet insurance claim from last year. And, after an attempted shutdown, a federal program that teaches trades to young adults is having a comeback. Those stories and more. Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1