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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

A Job Corps revival, an unusual pet insurance claim, and more

By Hanna Merzbach,
Teal Davis / Report for America
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
Two students work on the top of a framed, wooden structure outside.
Hanna Merzbach
/
Wyoming Public Media
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    A Job Corps revival, an unusual pet insurance claim, and more
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, a new airbase in Casper will house wildfire fighting choppers, planes and firefighters. A beloved fur baby from the Rockies won a competition for the oddest pet insurance claim from last year. And, after an attempted shutdown, a federal program that teaches trades to young adults is having a comeback. Those stories and more. Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto:Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu.">Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Teal Davis / Report for America
Leave a tip: Teal.Davis@uwyo.edu


Teal Davis is the environment reporter for Wyoming Public Media and a Report for America corps member. Her position is part of a partnership with High Country News Western Environmental Reporting Collaborative (WERC). She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University, where she produced a nationally recognized investigation into a $1.3 million surveillance system with AI facial-recognition capabilities installed at San Diego State University. Since then, Teal has covered everything from healthcare access, nutrition assistance programs and wildlife migration research across Wyoming. When not chasing down the latest environment news, she enjoys hiking, biking, rock climbing and curling up with a good book.
See stories by Teal Davis / Report for America