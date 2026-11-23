According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 22, 1917, a man in Riverton threw a gun at an escaping porcupine. Instead of hitting the porcupine, the gun discharged and shot him in the hand. On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 23, 1888, the first newspaper was published in Natrona County. On November 24, 1890, Francis E. Warren resigned as the state of Wyoming’s first governor after just six weeks in office. He had made a successful bid for election by the Wyoming Legislature to the U.S. Senate. On November 27, 1914, the Sheridan Post reported that two British Army horse inspectors bought 400 horses at the Moncreiffe Ranch near Big Horn. On November 28, 1915, it was reported that a 94-year-old woman held the record for “long distance automobiling for [a] woman of her advanced age.” She drove from Sheridan to Buffalo. On November 28, 1946, the Cheyenne police recovered a stolen car in a record time of nine minutes. No word on if that record still stands.