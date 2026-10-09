© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Open Spaces: Podcast

A Job Corps revival, an unusual pet insurance claim, and more

By Wyoming Public Media
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, a new airbase in Casper will house wildfire fighting choppers, planes and firefighters. A beloved fur baby from the Rockies won a competition for the oddest pet insurance claim from last year. And, after an attempted shutdown, a federal program that teaches trades to young adults is having a comeback. Those stories and more.

Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media