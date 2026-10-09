A Job Corps revival, an unusual pet insurance claim, and more

Today on the show, a new airbase in Casper will house wildfire fighting choppers, planes and firefighters. A beloved fur baby from the Rockies won a competition for the oddest pet insurance claim from last year. And, after an attempted shutdown, a federal program that teaches trades to young adults is having a comeback. Those stories and more.

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