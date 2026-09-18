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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Tribal sovereignty and authority, chainsaws in the Wilderness, and more...

By Hanna Merzbach,
Jenna McMurtryLeigh PatersonMelodie EdwardsMurphy WoodhouseNicky OuelletRachel CohenTeal Davis / Report for America
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:26 PM MDT
A man and a mule stand in a pasture in front of a mountain.
Rachel Cohen
/
KUNC
Travis Bullock owns Mile High Outfitters and runs guided hunting and fishing trips in the Frank Church wilderness. He eagerly awaited the authorization to clear trails with chainsaws, which he thinks will make a big difference for his business and public access.
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    Tribal sovereignty and authority, chainsaws in the Wilderness, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, Under Secretary of the Department of Energy Kyle Haustveit talks data centers, drought and the "nuclear renaissance." Vast swaths of quiet and remote wilderness areas are some of the most protected public lands. So, the recent buzz of chainsaws in one area is causing a stir. And Guest or dude ranches are holding strong as institutions of western culture. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto:Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu.">Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
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Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
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Leigh Paterson
Contact Leigh Email: lspaterson@gmail.com Twitter: @LeighSPaterson
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Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
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Murphy Woodhouse
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
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Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the...
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Teal Davis / Report for America
Leave a tip: Teal.Davis@uwyo.edu


Teal Davis is the environment reporter for Wyoming Public Media and a Report for America corps member. Her position is part of a partnership with High Country News Western Environmental Reporting Collaborative (WERC). She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University, where she produced a nationally recognized investigation into a $1.3 million surveillance system with AI facial-recognition capabilities installed at San Diego State University. Since then, Teal has covered everything from healthcare access, nutrition assistance programs and wildlife migration research across Wyoming. When not chasing down the latest environment news, she enjoys hiking, biking, rock climbing and curling up with a good book.
See stories by Teal Davis / Report for America