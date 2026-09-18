Tribal sovereignty and authority, chainsaws in the Wilderness, and more...
Stories
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The institutions of western culture continue to introduce visitors, or “dudes,” to the West, taking them horseback riding, rafting, fly fishing and more.
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A sixth-generation Jackson Hole ranching family is giving the new tech a try.
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Have you ever gotten mail addressed to a strange business, instead of to you? Thousands of Colorado residents have reported their addresses are being used to register fake companies.
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Deaths and close calls while fighting wildfires have strained an already on-edge workforce. They've also raised questions about policies and priorities amid an intense wildfire season.
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An approval for permitted outfitters to use gas-powered machines to clear trails highlights a clash between access and preservation.
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Department of Energy’s Kyle Haustveit discusses the Trump administration’s aims to “Unleash American Energy” and the shifting future of energy in the West.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, Under Secretary of the Department of Energy Kyle Haustveit talks data centers, drought and the "nuclear renaissance." Vast swaths of quiet and remote wilderness areas are some of the most protected public lands. So, the recent buzz of chainsaws in one area is causing a stir. And Guest or dude ranches are holding strong as institutions of western culture. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1