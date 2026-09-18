© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Open Spaces: Podcast

Tribal sovereignty and authority, chainsaws in the Wilderness, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 18, 2026 at 3:52 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Open Spaces Logo

Today on the show, Under Secretary of the Department of Energy Kyle Haustveit talks data centers, drought and the "nuclear renaissance." Vast swaths of quiet and remote wilderness areas are some of the most protected public lands. So, the recent buzz of chainsaws in one area is causing a stir. And Guest or dude ranches are holding strong as institutions of western culture. Those stories and more.

Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media