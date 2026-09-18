Tribal sovereignty and authority, chainsaws in the Wilderness, and more...

Today on the show, Under Secretary of the Department of Energy Kyle Haustveit talks data centers, drought and the "nuclear renaissance." Vast swaths of quiet and remote wilderness areas are some of the most protected public lands. So, the recent buzz of chainsaws in one area is causing a stir. And Guest or dude ranches are holding strong as institutions of western culture. Those stories and more.

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