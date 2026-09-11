Trans rights and gun rights, Colorado River plan, and more...
Stories
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A federal plan for the Colorado River means big water cuts for Arizona. The Phoenix and Tucson areas will be hit hard. City leaders say they can keep taps flowing, but solutions will be expensive.
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The 65-mile stretch of Highway 287 from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Laramie is breathtaking. It is also one of the most dangerous roads in America.
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About half of Wyoming counties don’t have an OB-GYN. At least nine don’t have labor and delivery units.
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Along the Colorado River, 30 federally recognized tribes have legal and cultural claims. Yet they have no formal seat in negotiations.
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Widespread cuts and uncertainty could await cities, farms and ranches if a dispute heads to the Supreme Court
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States that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they’ve failed to forge a deal for the river’s future, more are questioning the negotiation process itself.
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Western cattlemen are poised to lose almost all opportunity to comment on oil and gas development underneath their property.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, for the past few years, states that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they’ve failed to forge a deal for the river’s future, more are questioning the secretive process. We hear about the legal case against a transgender Laramie woman who pulled a gun after she was pushed down. And, if a new federal proposal goes through, it could get a lot harder for ranchers to track oil and gas development beneath their property. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1