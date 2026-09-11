© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Trans rights and gun rights, Colorado River plan, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Ellis Iurilli-HoughHanna MerzbachJimmy Romo-BuenrostroMelodie EdwardsRachel CohenTeal Davis / Report for America
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:34 PM MDT
Colorado River water is seen on the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Reservation.
Jimmy Romo
/
Nevada Public Radio
Colorado River water is seen on the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Reservation.
Stories
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces Logo
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Trans rights and gun rights, Colorado River plan, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, for the past few years, states that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they’ve failed to forge a deal for the river’s future, more are questioning the secretive process. We hear about the legal case against a transgender Laramie woman who pulled a gun after she was pushed down. And, if a new federal proposal goes through, it could get a lot harder for ranchers to track oil and gas development beneath their property. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces
Alex Hager
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hailing from Melrose, MA, Ellis Iurilli-Hough is a student at Connecticut College with a passion for journalism. He currently works at his school newspaper, where he serves as the Opinions Editor, and has experience covering local news for his city paper. A double major in Civic Literacy and Philosophy, he’s interested in a variety of topics, and enjoys reporting on politics, education, environment, and local events. He’s also an avid runner for his college’s cross country and track teams, reader, birder, traveler, outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyer of all things creative. In his short time at WPR, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the people who read his stories, and the entire Wyoming community."
See stories by Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jimmy Romo-Buenrostro
Jimmy Romo-Buenrostro
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the...
See stories by Rachel Cohen
Teal Davis / Report for America
Leave a tip: Teal.Davis@uwyo.edu


Teal Davis is the environment reporter for Wyoming Public Media and a Report for America corps member. Her position is part of a partnership with High Country News Western Environmental Reporting Collaborative (WERC). She graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University, where she produced a nationally recognized investigation into a $1.3 million surveillance system with AI facial-recognition capabilities installed at San Diego State University. Since then, Teal has covered everything from healthcare access, nutrition assistance programs and wildlife migration research across Wyoming. When not chasing down the latest environment news, she enjoys hiking, biking, rock climbing and curling up with a good book.
See stories by Teal Davis / Report for America