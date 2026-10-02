© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Open Spaces

Hear from the candidates for Wyoming’s top offices. Plus, what’s the ballot initiative?

By Evan Robinson-Johnson ,
Hanna MerzbachJordan UplingerMelodie EdwardsSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:29 PM MDT
Stories
Listen to the Full Show

Open Spaces
Evan Robinson-Johnson
See stories by Evan Robinson-Johnson
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jordan Uplinger
Melodie Edwards
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
See stories by Sophia Boyd-Fliegel