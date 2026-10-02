Hear from the candidates for Wyoming’s top offices. Plus, what’s the ballot initiative?

The general election is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3. To help you prep to vote, we teamed up with KHOL Jackson to offer all the candidates in competitive races for statewide and federal office 20-minute interviews. Almost all of them took our offer. Hear excerpts about their priorities and experience in this special 2026 general election preview. Plus, our reporters break down the ballot initiative that could halve property taxes for some homeowners.

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