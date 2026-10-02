Hear from the candidates for Wyoming’s top offices. Plus, what’s the ballot initiative?
Stories
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Some of the candidates for U.S. House said Wyoming needs a louder voice in Congress and more independence from the wills of Washington as basic affordability and public lands remain under threat.
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U.S. House Rep. Harriet Hageman and former Wyoming state lawmaker James Byrd differed on what’s needed to improve healthcare access and how best to profit off energy resources.
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Two life-long Wyomingites distinguish their proposed approaches to leading the Cowboy State. A third declined our interview request.
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Voters will decide on a 50% property tax cut this general election. It’s a help to homeowners amid rising property values, but could hurt budgets of local services.
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All three said they want to ensure no fraud is happening amid Wyoming’s booming rate of new business filings. When it came to voting, they shared different visions for what constitutes fair access and ballot security.
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The Republican and Democrat both say public funds should stay in Wyoming. They also highlighted how their diverse backgrounds make them the best for the job.
Listen to the Full Show
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The general election is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3. To help you prep to vote, we teamed up with KHOL Jackson to offer all the candidates in competitive races for statewide and federal office 20-minute interviews. Almost all of them took our offer. Hear excerpts about their priorities and experience in this special 2026 general election preview. Plus, our reporters break down the ballot initiative that could halve property taxes for some homeowners.