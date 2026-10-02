Governor candidates highlight top issues facing Wyoming

Three people are running to replace current Gov. Mark Gordon, who’s termed out.

In interviews with Wyoming Public Radio, Democrat Ken Casner and Republican Eric Barlow shared their vision for running the office.

Casner said his number one issue was ease of elections, simpler voting and more opportunity for independent candidates.

“I'm tired of living in 1892, where Wyoming has pretty much made it standard that you either join a party or you don't join a party, because you can't run in the primaries. I don't agree with that,” said Casner.

Barlow listed education, healthcare and water rights, referencing the Colorado River situation.

“The challenges we have, there are challenges together, and different communities have different challenges or opportunities. But collectively, that's what people care about. They care about the future, the next generations and the opportunities they have in Wyoming,” said Barlow.

Also running is the Constitution Party’s Rebecca Bextel, who declined the offer for a 20-minute interview. Bextel has been active within the Wyoming Republican Party. She’s also been a big fundraising force for both the party and for Pres. Trump.

In campaign materials, she calls out Barlow for not actually standing up for Republican values, saying that if Barlow wins in November, voters get four more years of “managing the status quo,” meaning bigger government, more boards and more discretionary grants.

Her campaign website outlines a first 100 days plan, promising to start reducing the size and influence of state government by reviewing every executive agency, board and commission, along with energy subsidies and tax breaks. She proposes to freeze discretionary grants and share a legislative agenda.

Excerpts of the general election candidates’ interviews are below. They’ve been edited for clarity and brevity.

Barlow spoke to Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger for about 15 minutes on Tuesday, Sept. 29 2026.

Jordan Uplinger: Could you introduce yourself to the audience and just give a little bit of a background?

Eric Barlow: My name's Eric Barlow. I'm a fourth-generation ranch kid from nNortheast Wyoming. Grew up in Campbell County, went to school in Gillette, and I've worked and served in Wyoming for many years. Thanks for a little bit of your time today, Jordan.

JU: You're running for governor of Wyoming. In the event that you win the position, can you tell us what the most pressing issue you think is facing the office of the governor?

EB: I am the Republican nominee in the general election for governor. That's [after] being successful in the primary. For the year prior to the primary, we traveled around the state of Wyoming showing up, listening and learning to citizens in nearly every community in the state, multiple times, about what the things were important to them.

The first thing they want is someone who does show up, who does take the time to hear and learn about the opportunities and challenges in their community. That's number one. And out of that I think comes a goal that's shared across the state of Wyoming, in that people in Wyoming want a place where young people can stay. [Where they] can find their lives, build their lives, start their businesses, have families and live lives that are meaningful for them. The challenges we have, there are challenges together, and different communities have different challenges or opportunities. But collectively, that's what people care about. They care about the future, the next generations and the opportunities they have in Wyoming.

Then you start talking about the very specific parts of that. What is healthcare for those young families? What is healthcare for all of us? What is education? NWhether not just K-12, but the community colleges and the university. Water. We have water challenges in Wyoming, whether it's the Colorado River or the prolonged drought. Then you start getting to specific issues.

What do I take away? They want a governor who shows up, who listens and goes to the work, goes to work on the issues that are important to Wyoming's people and the future of Wyoming. That's what I've committed to doing as Wyoming's next governor.

JU: We're gonna jump into, I think maybe for the third time now based on all the debates and forums you've done, a rapid fire section. What do you believe is more important to voters: a candidate's personal values or the issues they highlight on the campaign trail?

EB: I think they're both important. I think maybe even more important is the candidate's character, their integrity, and are they trustworthy? If they have that, then you can trust them with the issues that are before a community or before the state of Wyoming.

JU: What three words best summarize your political beliefs?

EB: We work together.

JU: Which of the following do you believe has the most significant impact on young people's decision to leave or remain in Wyoming: job opportunities, healthcare [and] healthcare access, public infrastructure or housing?

EB: I would say the economy, the first one, the job opportunities, if I only get one choice.

JU: If elected, can you name one industry in the state you'd like to see grow during your term?

EB: All of them.

JU: But if you had to pick one industry? Broadly speaking, I would say.

EB: Broadly speaking, Wyoming has an integrated economy, and our industries are interconnected [and] reliant on each other. I don't think there's one that is more important than the others. I think they coexist, they work together and they're important together.

JU: One last one here. In one word, can you describe your feelings towards AI?

EB: No. Sorry, that's what you get.

JU: In all of your interviews, you emphasize talking and conversation, getting to the bottom of a problem. However, conversation happens all the time in Cheyenne and Washington, and it doesn't necessarily guarantee action. You were born in Gillette. You were elected to office in 2013. Is there a singular topic that in all that time you feel doesn't really have time for conversation anymore and needs to have action taken on it sooner rather than later? Is there a topic that comes to mind when , when given that base there?

EB: I think healthcare is probably that topic where we've had lots of task force commissions over the years, and we continue to find it more and more challenging. That's not just a Wyoming issue, of course. It's a national healthcare conversation. Look, we don't stop talking about it. We try to identify the most meaningful and practical ways to address the concerns and, with that, have some durability -, not just quick fixes, band-aids, but things that will actually improve both the access and the quality of care for Wyoming citizens. I would say healthcare is one of those, to your point about my legislative tenure, that we've had lots of discussions and we've taken small bites out of. We need to continue to work on it, and there's probably some bigger bites that need to be taken.

Casner spoke to Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger for about 15 minutes on Tuesday, Sept. 29 2026.

Jordan Uplinger: Can you start off by giving us a little bit of background on yourself and telling us the one issue that you feel is facing the office of the governor?

Ken Casner: First of all, I'm a third-generation working man in the state of Wyoming. I was born in Cheyenne in 1950. My father was born in Laramie. My mother was born in Cottier, Wyoming. Cottier doesn't exist anymore. It was between Huntley and Torrington. However, what's my number one issue?

My number one issue is free and open elections. I'm tired of living in 1892, where Wyoming has pretty much made it standard that you either join a party or you don't join a party, because you can't run in the primaries. I don't agree with that. I think any American should be able to walk in, pay his or her money, walk to the election office, get it all done, and he or she can proceed in the election process. That's been my number one issue ever since I started.

JU: I'm gonna jump us into the rapid fire section here. What three words best summarize your political beliefs?

KC: My beliefs, they are the Constitution of the United States, number one. I'm a Vietnam vet. I stand by that all the way. Number two is the Wyoming Constitution. Number three is the people in Wyoming come first. That's my number three issues, one, two, and three.

JU: Which of the following do you believe has the most significant impact on young people's decision to leave or remain in the state of Wyoming: job opportunities, healthcare access, public infrastructure or housing?. Which of those has the biggest impact on a young person's decision to stay here or leave?

KC: Well, I'd say the number one issue for your category as a young adult and wanting to stay in Wyoming is health issues. Health, universal healthcare. You put universal healthcare into Wyoming, and true Wyoming universal healthcare, you're gonna see a shock that is unreal.

JU: If elected, can you name one industry in the state that you'd like to see grow during your term as governor?

KC: Well, that's a good one. That's a good question, 'cause there's a lot of them. However, the one industry I would like to see grow is our industry, small business. I want small business to come back. That's the industry that has to grow. Because a young couple, two people working, we have to give them the opportunity to come forward, and we aren't giving them the opportunity. You're seeing us as small businesses being shot down. I ran a small business up here for 28 years. Tell me I don't know what I see.

JU: The last rapid fire question: In one word, can you describe your feelings towards AI, artificial intelligence?

KC: It's a tool. It's in a box. That's what it is. It's a toolbox. That's my feeling with it, because basically it helps in certain areas, but it's a disadvantage in another. It's like a monkey wrench. You open a monkey wrench, doesn't fit, you tighten it up. Doesn't open, you gotta do something to repair it. Personally, that's up to Wyoming people. What do Wyoming people want? They don't want it. Do you know something? Wyoming owns all the water. All us people do. All we have to say, ‘No water, no can do.’

JU: Thank you for answering those in the rapid-fire question. Buck Rail, a news outlet based in Jackson who interviewed you, quoted two of your policy positions to include the implementation of universal healthcare, as well as restructuring the state's taxation system. Before we touch on healthcare, voters are already experiencing reductions to their property tax, and they'll vote on a property tax initiative this November. Some clerks have said taxpayers are confused and unaware of how these changes work. How would you restructure taxes without confusing or complicating the taxpayer's situation further?

KC: Number one is you need to restructure your taxes, and the reason being is you don't get nothing back. The people that are here in Wyoming don't get any money back. They don't get nothing. I'm gonna give you the title to my tax: Lodging tax, 8%, across the board. The Wyoming Lodging Tax, and it's already on the books. We don't have to do nothing but restructure it.