Trans rights and gun rights, Colorado River plan, and more...

Today on the show, for the past few years, states that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they’ve failed to forge a deal for the river’s future, more are questioning the secretive process. We hear about the legal case against a transgender Laramie woman who pulled a gun after she was pushed down. And, if a new federal proposal goes through, it could get a lot harder for ranchers to track oil and gas development beneath their property. Those stories and more.

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