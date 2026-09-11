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Open Spaces: Podcast

Trans rights and gun rights, Colorado River plan, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:12 PM MDT
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Today on the show, for the past few years, states that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they’ve failed to forge a deal for the river’s future, more are questioning the secretive process. We hear about the legal case against a transgender Laramie woman who pulled a gun after she was pushed down. And, if a new federal proposal goes through, it could get a lot harder for ranchers to track oil and gas development beneath their property. Those stories and more.

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Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
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