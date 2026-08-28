Primary election debrief, wildland firefighters from Down Under, and more...
Stories
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StoryCorps and Morning Edition are partnering up on a project that pairs strangers together to have meaningful conversations about their lives.
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Thanks to a creative partnership this summer, the trail got a big facelift because the previous web of informal, hiker-made paths wasn’t built to withstand the hordes of people descending on it.
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The first pick for WPR’s quarterly book club is “The Song of the Blue Bottle Tree” by Casper’s India Hayford. Wyoming Public Radio’s Ivy Engel sat down with Hayford.
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University of Wyoming political science professor Ryan Williamson breaks down the results and what to expect next.
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Amid intense U.S. fire season, Australia and New Zealand send largest ever contingent of firefighters to helpThe three countries have a years-long practice of sharing wildfire resources during each other's often intense seasons, which mostly don't overlap.
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The $5.2 million commitment from the American Heart Association and Helmsley Charitable Trust aims to bring first responders, hospitals and the public on the same page to quickly treat a stroke.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, we share some takeaways from last week’s primary election; we hear how commuters on Teton Pass are looking for ways to make the steep and sometimes deadly highway safer; and we talk to the author of Wyoming Public Media's inaugural book club pick. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1