Primary election debrief, wildland firefighters from Down Under, and more...

Today on the show, we share some takeaways from last week’s primary election; we hear how commuters on Teton Pass are looking for ways to make the steep and sometimes deadly highway safer; and we talk to the author of Wyoming Public Media's inaugural book club pick. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Listen • 50:53