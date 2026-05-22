Laramie County immigration arrests, rural healthcare funding, and more...
Stories
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The federal Rural Health Transformation Program funds come after months of negotiations, which led Wyoming to drop a planned investment fund. Instead, the state will focus on basic care.
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The musician will be getting back together with harpsichordist friend Ronan Khali for a special reunion concert in Cody on June 6. The two were in an early-music band called No-body’s Jigg while at conservatory in the Netherlands.
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Getting medical care for your animals can be a hassle for the owner and even the pets themselves. But locals have found that mobile vet clinics can make the process a little easier.
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The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office launched a campaign called “Truck Around, Find Out.”
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“Mountain Migrations” is filled with episodes about a defining trait of Westerners: They’re always on the move.
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One program in Jackson costs up to $2,600 a month. The state’s Education Savings Account could help.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, Laramie County Sheriff’s office recently had the highest number of immigration arrests of any enforcement agency in the U.S. They’re promoting it on Facebook. Wyoming’s plan to use more than 200 million dollars to transform rural healthcare just got the green light. We hear what’s in it. And we hear from a baroque violinist – who’s also an alfalfa farmer outside Pavilion. Those stories and more.