Laramie County immigration arrests, rural healthcare funding, and more...

Today on the show, Laramie County Sheriff’s office recently had the highest number of immigration arrests of any enforcement agency in the U.S. They’re promoting it on Facebook. Wyoming’s plan to use more than 200 million dollars to transform rural healthcare just got the green light. We hear what’s in it. And we hear from a baroque violinist – who’s also an alfalfa farmer outside Pavilion. Those stories and more.

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