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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Laramie County immigration arrests, rural healthcare funding, and more...

By Hanna Merzbach,
Hannah HabermannMelodie EdwardsSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:31 PM MDT
A woman holds a lion costume overhead and runs past, with a statue in the background.
Jenna McMurtry
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    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Laramie County immigration arrests, rural healthcare funding, and more...
    Today on the show, Laramie County Sheriff’s office recently had the highest number of immigration arrests of any enforcement agency in the U.S. They’re promoting it on Facebook. Wyoming’s plan to use more than 200 million dollars to transform rural healthcare just got the green light. We hear what’s in it. And we hear from a baroque violinist – who’s also an alfalfa farmer outside Pavilion. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto:Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu.">Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
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Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
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Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
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Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
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