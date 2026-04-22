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Wyoming Public Media's 250 Photo Contest Exhibit and Presentation by Donovin Sprague - Fort Laramie

Wyoming Public Media's 250 Photo Contest Exhibit and Presentation by Donovin Sprague - Fort Laramie

Stop by Fort Laramie to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on July 4th features a presentation by Donovin Sprague, Wyoming author:

POWDER RIVER EXPEDITION INTO LAKOTA CHEYENNE COUNTRY

Donovin Sprague will give an overview of the Powder River Expedition through eastern Wyoming and events as they met key historic figures and traveled into Lakota Cheyenne country. Donovin is a faculty instructor at Sheridan College and is Minnicoujou Lakota and Cheyenne,

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 10 am at the Fort Laramie Historic Site. Stop by to pick up a free calendar and sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *

Fort Laramie National Historic Site
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Radio and Media
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Fort Laramie National Historic Site
965 Gray Rocks Road
Fort Laramie, Wyoming
307 837-2221
https://www.nps.gov/fola/index.htm