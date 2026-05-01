A 68-year-old power lifter, the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and more...

Today on the show, Bill Gates’ nuclear power project in Kemmerer is officially under construction. We talk to a reporter who was at Terra Power’s groundbreaking last week. We hear from a landslide specialist about what can happen when it rains over a wildfire burn scar. And we head to the gym with a 68-year–old powerlifter. Turns out, heavy weights are good for your bones, brain and social life. Those stories and more.

Listen • 52:40