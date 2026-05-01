A 68-year-old power lifter, the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and more...
Stories
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Over a decade ago, Luhr got hit by a truck while riding her bike down Grand Avenue in Laramie. Now, the 68-year-old is a powerlifting champion and was just named one of AARP's Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes of the year.
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The plant is expected to be running by 2031. The sodium-cooled fast reactor still faces hurdles like where it will get its uranium. For now, it will be from South Africa.
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The Cody Enterprise dives into the life and legacy of Liz Byrd, Wyoming’s first Black legislator, who would have turned 100 on April 20.
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As potentially significant season kicks off, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service’s first chief shares priorities“Suppression is always going to be there,” Chief Brian Fennessy told the Mountain West News Bureau. “But we're not going to suppress our way out of this situation.”
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A year after the Elk Fire raged through the east side of the Bighorns in 2024, a rainstorm kicked off debris flows that closed a highway.
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People in serious car crashes or ski accidents can lose a lot of blood quickly. The faster they get blood, the better their chances of surviving.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, Bill Gates’ nuclear power project in Kemmerer is officially under construction. We talk to a reporter who was at Terra Power’s groundbreaking last week. We hear from a landslide specialist about what can happen when it rains over a wildfire burn scar. And we head to the gym with a 68-year–old powerlifter. Turns out, heavy weights are good for your bones, brain and social life. Those stories and more.