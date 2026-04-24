A proposed new pipeline, a resurgence of dance halls, and more...
Stories
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Earlier this month, the Colorado nonprofit EcoFlight landed in Arizona with its annual aerial educational program, Flight Across America. The cohort's high-flying, four-day adventure across the Grand Canyon State kicked-off in Flagstaff. From there, they went to Page, followed by Cottonwood, then Buckeye and finally Tucson.
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We hear from two of the students, who biked over a thousand miles along the Continental Divide. That adventure is the subject of the film “Gravel and Grit: Bridging the Great Divide," which premieres in Riverton on Tuesday.
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In some parts of the Mountain West, residents are reviving these gathering places, which have long been a staple for westerners living in isolated places.
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From the water concerns around the Colorado River to Artificial Intelligence in the classroom, elected officials will spend months studying a long list of state issues.
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150 years later, the Brinton Museum examines the Battle of the Little Bighorn through Indigenous eyesOn June 25th, 1876, Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne and Lakota warriors defeated the U.S. 7th Cavalry in southeast Montana. The exhibit brings together artwork from survivors of the battle as well as contemporary depictions of the event.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, we’re checking in with our state government reporter, Jordan Uplinger, about the interim Legislative session topics. Some dance halls are having a resurgence around the state. And, the Brinton Museum is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn with a multigenerational exhibit of Indigenous art. Those stories and more.