Healthcare Roundup, the Yucca Fountain, and more...
Stories
-
A slew of energy- and climate-related bills are before Wyoming lawmakers this year. Many aim to support fossil fuels.
-
Wyoming lawmakers are working to agree on the state's budget for the next two years. And they’re still plowing through a lot of other bills – and the continuing reverberations of “Checkgate.” WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Chris Clements break down week three of the budget session.
-
“Where the Heck is Yucca Fountain?” is now on display at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. It explores the intersection of art and archive.
-
Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska went to Cheyenne a day before the House and Senate reconciled their versions of the budget bill to check in with the Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley. He shared how the budget and some bills going through the legislative session may help or hurt Wyoming’s healthcare situation.
-
Wyoming, like the majority of states, is required to pass a balanced budget. Volatile revenues, the lack of an income tax and working on a two-year cycle all present challenges, according to a researcher with the Urban Institute.
-
Wildfires are a top concern across the region. But certain parts also fall within "hail alley" — the part of the country that sees the most hailstorms. It's driving up insurance costs in unexpected places.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, in the Cheyenne Roundup, Chris and Maggie outline the likely sticking points of budget negotiations. Plus, an update on Checkgate. We learn about what lawmakers are doing about energy, climate issues, and healthcare. And A UW exhibit brings a mysterious desert workshop back to life. Those stories and more.