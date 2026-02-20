© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Goats and zoning, Indigenous communities and ICE, and more...

By Chris Clements,
Dan BoyceHannah HabermannHanna MerzbachJenna McMurtryJordan UplingerMaggie Mullen/WyoFileNicky OuelletSophia Boyd-FliegelTennessee Jane Watson
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:17 PM MST
A small brown and white pygmy goat with small horns stands between the legs of a wooden dining room table.
Hanna Merzbach
/
Wyoming Public Media
Stories
Listen to the Full Show

Open Spaces
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto: cclemen7@uwyo.edu" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-dcd6-dc2e-a576-fffe000e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746048636001,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-f672-d9fc-a5ba-ffff1b940000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746048636001,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-f672-d9fc-a5ba-ffff1b940000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;cclemen7@uwyo.edu&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto: cclemen7@uwyo.edu&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-889b-d958-a797-cadbba840001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-889b-d958-a797-cadbba840000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">cclemen7@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here &amp; Now and National Native News.<br/><br/>This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the <a href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" data-cms-id="0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-dcd6-dc2e-a576-fffe000e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Wyoming State Government Collaboration&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;d1727c64-eb79-33e0-9ca3-a1d92b0aa7b7&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae6897d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae689750000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Wyoming State Government Collaboration</a>.<br/>
See stories by Chris Clements
Dan Boyce
Dan Boyce moved to the Inside Energy team at Rocky Mountain PBS in 2014, after five years of television and radio reporting in his home state of Montana. In his most recent role as Montana Public Radio’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Dan produced daily stories on state politics and government.
See stories by Dan Boyce
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
See stories by Jenna McMurtry
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Maggie Mullen cut her reporting teeth at Wyoming Public Radio, and spent over five years there as an audio reporter and host. During that time, she became a founding reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between public radio newsrooms across the region. Her work has appeared on NPR, Science Friday, Marketplace, National Native News and PBS NewsHour. Mullen was born and raised in Casper, and lives in Sheridan with her partner. She is most content in the company of their mutt, Moonee, either out for a walk on the prairie, or swimming in Wyoming’s frigid rivers and lakes.
See stories by Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
See stories by Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Tennessee Jane Watson
Tennessee -- despite what the name might make you think -- was born and raised in the Northeast. She most recently called Vermont home. For the last 15 years she's been making radio -- as a youth radio educator, documentary producer, and now reporter. Her work has aired on Reveal, The Heart, LatinoUSA, Across Women's Lives from PRI, and American RadioWorks. One of her ongoing creative projects is co-producing Wage/Working (a jukebox-based oral history project about workers and income inequality). When she's not reporting, Tennessee likes to go on exploratory running adventures with her mutt Murray.
See stories by Tennessee Jane Watson