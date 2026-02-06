Dementia awareness, immigration enforcement in Wyoming, and more...

Today on the show, our weekly legislative recap series, called Cheyenne Roundup, a partnership with WyoFile, is back. Today, we break down how the state budget gets made. We hear from two dementia awareness advocates. And with Minneapolis hitting a breaking point over immigration enforcement, we hear what's happening here in Wyoming. Also, why is a bar in Lithuania watching Jackson’s Town Square webcam? Those stories and more.

Listen • 53:01