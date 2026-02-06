Dementia awareness, immigration enforcement in Wyoming, and more...
Stories
The local BOCES offers everything from pottery classes to college credits to childcare. But the majority of their budget comes from the natural gas industry. The group says they may have to scale back if revenues keep declining.
The 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its budget session on Monday, Feb. 9. Lawmakers' main duty: Passing a balanced budget for the next two years. But that's a task easier said than done. WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Chris Clements review how this fast-paced lawmaking process works.
Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann sat down with Kevin Jameson, the CEO of the Dementia Society of America, and Ross Schriftman, a Casper resident and dementia awareness advocate.
Anna Gibson's road to Italy shocked even herself.
Patrons at ŠMC kavinė in Lithuania’s capital city of Vilnius watch Jackson’s livestream for hours.
As memorials for Minnesotans unfold, Wyoming advocates wrestle with where power lies.
Today on the show, our weekly legislative recap series, called Cheyenne Roundup, a partnership with WyoFile, is back. Today, we break down how the state budget gets made. We hear from two dementia awareness advocates. And with Minneapolis hitting a breaking point over immigration enforcement, we hear what's happening here in Wyoming. Also, why is a bar in Lithuania watching Jackson’s Town Square webcam? Those stories and more.