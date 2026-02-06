© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Dementia awareness, immigration enforcement in Wyoming, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsHannah HabermannIsabelle HuntJenna McMurtryMaggie MullenNicky OuelletSophia Boyd-FliegelTennessee Jane Watson
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM MST
People riding bikes and carrying and wearing protest signs against ICE.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
/
Jackson Hole Community Radio
    Dementia awareness, immigration enforcement in Wyoming, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, our weekly legislative recap series, called Cheyenne Roundup, a partnership with WyoFile, is back. Today, we break down how the state budget gets made. We hear from two dementia awareness advocates. And with Minneapolis hitting a breaking point over immigration enforcement, we hear what's happening here in Wyoming. Also, why is a bar in Lithuania watching Jackson’s Town Square webcam? Those stories and more.

