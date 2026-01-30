Wyoming Olympians, school funding recalibration, and more...
Stories
Legislators across the political spectrum have been hosting town halls and listening sessions on the upcoming session and this year’s elections.
Jaelin Kauf, Breezy Johnson and Anna Gibson will represent Team USA at the Winter Games in Italy. The competition kicks off on Feb. 6.
Wyoming’s recalibration of its public school funding model would boost teacher pay but cut their number while increasing target class sizes.
As the storied independent film festival prepares to leave its longtime home, attendees and film industry insiders look back.
The Mountain West News Bureau got a behind the scenes look at how these new technologies will impact travelers in the future
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, our reporters tuned into forums around the state with lawmakers. People are gearing up in a big way for the upcoming budget session. Lawmakers are deciding how to fund public education. The current proposal would boost teacher pay and class sizes, but also cut hundreds of teachers. And we learn about a new Olympic sport – ski mountaineering – from a Wyomingite making her debut. Those stories and more.