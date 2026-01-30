Wyoming Olympians, school funding recalibration, and more...

© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
January 30, 2026
    Today on the show, our reporters tuned into forums around the state with lawmakers. People are gearing up in a big way for the upcoming budget session. Lawmakers are deciding how to fund public education. The current proposal would boost teacher pay and class sizes, but also cut hundreds of teachers. And we learn about a new Olympic sport – ski mountaineering – from a Wyomingite making her debut. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she's reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast 'Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
