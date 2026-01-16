State budget process updates, hunger relief, and more...
Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center’s director discusses this year’s snowpack and general things to think about when recreating in the winter backcountry.
Wyoming lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee took their first crack at the state budget this past week. They’re making cuts and limiting growth.
A local nonprofit affordable housing developer has worked out an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to build 36 affordable workforce rentals on national forest land on the eastern edge of Jackson. But the project is raising some eyebrows in the community.
The state program distributed $2.4 million to food pantries around the state and ended when the government reopened in mid-November. The Wyoming Department of Family Services recently put out a report detailing the program’s impacts, challenges and takeaways.
New research highlights ways to make data center developers pay for adding demand to the power grid, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and be accountable to the public.
