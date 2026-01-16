© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

State budget process updates, hunger relief, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsDante Filpula AnkneyHannah HabermannHanna MerzbachJordan Uplinger
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:05 PM MST
A map of Wyoming shows counties with high poverty levels in red, along with icons that represent grocery stores, food pantries and mobile food distribution sites.
NourishedRx Wyoming Food Systems Assessment
A map shown in the Wyoming Food Systems Assessment shows counties with high poverty levels in red, along with icons that represent grocery stores, food pantries and mobile food distribution sites.
    Today on the show, lawmakers took their first crack at marking up the state budget this week. Our state government reporters have updates. Wyoming's Hunger Relief Program helped fill in the gap when SNAP benefits went on pause during the government shutdown. It helped feed 20,000 Wyomingites. And, there have been two avalanche fatalities in Wyoming so far this winter season. An avalanche forecaster has advice. Those stories and more.

