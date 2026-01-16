State budget process updates, hunger relief, and more...

Today on the show, lawmakers took their first crack at marking up the state budget this week. Our state government reporters have updates. Wyoming’s Hunger Relief Program helped fill in the gap when SNAP benefits went on pause during the government shutdown. It helped feed 20,000 Wyomingites. And, there have been two avalanche fatalities in Wyoming so far this winter season. An avalanche forecaster has advice. Those stories and more.

