Open Spaces

Government Shutdown Impacts, Cattle Tracking Collars, and more...

By Chris Clements,
Hanna MerzbachHannah HabermannIsabelle HuntNicky OuelletRachel CohenSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:45 PM MST
A black cow’s head is locked in between gates with a black screen on a collar around its neck.
Hanna Merzbach/Wyoming Public Media
A cow at the Pitchfork Ranch in Meeteetse, Wyo. has just been adorned with a solar-powered GPS collar.
Listen to the full show

Chris Clements
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto: cclemen7@uwyo.edu" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-dcd6-dc2e-a576-fffe000e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746048636001,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-f672-d9fc-a5ba-ffff1b940000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746048636001,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-f672-d9fc-a5ba-ffff1b940000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;cclemen7@uwyo.edu&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto: cclemen7@uwyo.edu&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-889b-d958-a797-cadbba840001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-889b-d958-a797-cadbba840000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">cclemen7@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here &amp; Now and National Native News.<br/><br/>This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the <a href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" data-cms-id="0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-dcd6-dc2e-a576-fffe000e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Wyoming State Government Collaboration&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;d1727c64-eb79-33e0-9ca3-a1d92b0aa7b7&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae6897d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae689750000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Wyoming State Government Collaboration</a>.<br/>
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
Isabelle Hunt
Isabelle Hunt is pursuing a bachelor’s in English and Spanish at the University of Wyoming. She loves all things language—including music, books, and conversation. In her free time, Isabelle is outside, hiking, skiing, or exploring Laramie’s community.
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
