AI data centers and the West

By Caitlin Tan,
Greg HahneHanna MerzbachJordan UplingerKaleb RoedelSam Brasch
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:22 PM MDT
A landscape image overlooking a large industrial park filled with long, flat-roofed buildings used for manufacturing, warehousing and data centers. The sky is filled with clouds hovering over rolling green-brown mountains.
Kaleb Roedel
/
Mountain West News Bureau
The Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, located in the high desert of northern Nevada, is a global hub for advanced manufacturing and warehousing. Now, it’s transforming into one of the biggest data center markets in the world.
    Today’s show is all about data centers. We’re airing a series of stories from our partners at the Mountain West News Bureau, focused on this topic. We’ll dive into concerns about future water supplies and why one company thinks a remote cattle ranch near Evanston is an ideal spot for a data center. Then we’ll zoom out and hear from our reporters. The Trump administration is looking to coal to meet the daunting power demand for AI, but there's concern about a bubble around the AI industry and what would happen if that bubble popped. Plus, we’ll hear from the vice president of a data center being built in Cheyenne. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she's reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast 'Inside Appalachia.'
Greg Hahne
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
Kaleb Roedel
Sam Brasch
