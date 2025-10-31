© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
AI data centers and the West

Published October 31, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
Today’s show is all about data centers. We’re airing a series of stories from our partners at the Mountain West News Bureau, focused on this topic. We’ll dive into concerns about future water supplies and why one company thinks a remote cattle ranch near Evanston is an ideal spot for a data center. Then we’ll zoom out and hear from our reporters. The Trump administration is looking to coal to meet the daunting power demand for AI, but there's concern about a bubble around the AI industry and what would happen if that bubble popped. Plus, we’ll hear from the vice president of a data center being built in Cheyenne. Those stories and more.

