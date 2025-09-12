© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast
Open Spaces

Traveling Democrats, Outdoor Leadership School turns 60, and more...

By Chris Clements,
Dante Filpula AnkneyHannah HabermannJenna McMurtryJordan UplingerOlivia WeitzSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:23 PM MDT
Two triangle-shaped tents sit in a field of white puffy flowers, with a large granite mountain and a snowfield above them.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, Democratic lawmakers in Wyoming have been going on a tour to hear from voters outside their communities. NOLS turns 60 this month. The head of the Lander-based outdoor leadership school says his students' skillsets are needed now more than ever. And we’ll hear about the cowboy artist who won the nation's top folk and traditional arts award. Ernie Marsh makes bridle bits for horses. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn't reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

dante@jhcr.org
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state's NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she's probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia's work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
