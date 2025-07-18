Bison bone preparation, wildfire suppression, and more...
Stories
-
Though less visible than in cities, regional ICE operations see a sharp uptick, opting for jail pick-ups over raids — for now.
-
The rural healthcare shortage has hit some tribal nations especially hard. One tribe in Nevada has found a solution: a doctor’s office on wheels.
-
The persistent Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon destroyed dozens of buildings this weekend. Perhaps none were more iconic than the Grand Canyon Lodge.
-
Should we suppress wildfires ‘as swiftly as possible?’ With 2025 season well underway, scholars weigh inThe Forest Service's new chief recently published a letter that called for wildfires to be suppressed "as swiftly as possible." That may sound prudent to many, but it raised eyebrows among some who study fire policy. They worried that it may signal a return to aggressive suppression that has been linked to growing wildfire severity.
-
The public can come to watch and ask questions as staff and volunteers work with Lee “The Boneman” Post to reconstruct the bison skeleton. That’s at the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody on Aug. 4 through 15.
-
Following antisemitic images found around town, Jackson parents weigh in.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, we dive into how staff of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West prepare bison bones to display in their Draper museum. We also weigh in on how aggressively wildfires should be suppressed to keep fires at bay but also keep fuel loads at a reasonable level. Those stories and more.