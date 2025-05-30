Evaluating scientific studies, prison staffing shortages, and more...
Stories
-
A new study says the abortion pill mifepristone is 22 times more dangerous than previously known. What to make of a study that seems to upend years of accepted science?
-
Fighting fire with fire: how prescribed burns can help landscapes, and how federal cuts impact mitigation projectsPrescribed burns can be a valuable tool when preventing damage from increasingly destructive and wildfires driven by climate change. These projects, however, require significant staffing and logistical planning, making their future uncertain as the federal government looks to slash federal agencies.
-
The long-standing U.S. Geological Survey program at the University of Wyoming could be on the chopping block as a result of Trump’s proposed budget cuts.
-
Some conservatives say selling off portions of federal land isn’t enough. They want most of it to go to statesState conservatives say the U.S. Constitution mandates Congress to ‘dispose’ of this land.
-
Nonprofits and volunteers around the country are figuring out their next steps amongst a flurry of cuts and executive orders. Here’s how Feeding Laramie Valley, a nonprofit focused on food insecurity, is dealing with them.
-
Homeowners insurance is getting more expensive and harder to keep. Lawmakers in our region introduced more than a dozen policy proposals in response this year.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, some conservatives in our region say efforts to hand over parcels of federal land to states aren’t enough. They want to see most federal land go to states. A new study says the abortion pill mifepristone is more dangerous than previously known. Wyoming lawmakers shared the study on social media, but how do we know if it’s true? And, over half of Wyoming’s school districts have now adopted a four day school week. Those stories and more.